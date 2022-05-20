Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives $69.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.62.
About Amadeus IT Group (Get Rating)
Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amadeus IT Group (AMADY)
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.