Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives $69.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.62.

Amadeus IT Group ( OTCMKTS:AMADY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $926.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.50 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amadeus IT Group (Get Rating)

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.