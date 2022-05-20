Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMBA. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.53.

Get Ambarella alerts:

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $76.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.72. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $65.60 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew W. Verhalen acquired 11,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,798.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,864,837.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ambarella by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Ambarella by 551.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Ambarella by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 497.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,541,000 after purchasing an additional 91,590 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.