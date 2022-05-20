Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Ambev stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.06%. On average, analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 79,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ambev by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,274,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,498 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ambev by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ambev by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 200,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ambev by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867,593 shares during the period. 8.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

