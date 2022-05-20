American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

AAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $121,137.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $176,736.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 85,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,744 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 210.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 97.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

