American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $36.97 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The company’s revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $351,992.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $1,112,023. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,764 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth $204,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 55.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 33,969 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 15.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.