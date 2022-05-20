American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Douglas N. Benham Purchases 536 Shares

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE AMH traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,236,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,482. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average of $40.02. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.57, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 636,134 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 87.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 10.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

