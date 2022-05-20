American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.06.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.55. 163,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,246,111. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 77.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 153.19%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 201,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,098 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

