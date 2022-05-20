American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AMNB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.37. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54. American National Bankshares has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $40.34.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 36.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMNB. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 256,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 404,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in American National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

