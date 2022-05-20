American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of AMSC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.27. 146,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,730. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. The company has a market cap of $149.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,890,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,556,000 after purchasing an additional 33,624 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in American Superconductor by 285.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 187.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 334.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 164,728 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

