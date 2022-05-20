American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of AMSC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.27. 146,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,730. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. The company has a market cap of $149.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.37.
About American Superconductor (Get Rating)
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.
