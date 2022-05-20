American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $288.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $233.25 on Friday. American Tower has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.05.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

