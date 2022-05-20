American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

AMWD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $529,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Joachimczyk acquired 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.71 per share, with a total value of $111,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,036 shares of company stock worth $798,224. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth $977,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,630,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,266,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $95.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average is $58.23. The company has a market cap of $829.33 million, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.98.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

