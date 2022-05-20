AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.559 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.
Shares of POWWP traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.45. 2,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134. AMMO has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $30.83.
