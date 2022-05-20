AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $2,407,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $87.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.07 and its 200-day moving average is $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.36. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

