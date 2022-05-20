Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRX opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.17. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 53.73% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $497.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

