Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

NASDAQ AMRX opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.50, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.17. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $497.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.68 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 53.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.