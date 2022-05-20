Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CEO Sells $2,288,950.44 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 67,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,288,950.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,156,523 shares in the company, valued at $73,623,695.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AMPH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.70. 499,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.66. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

