Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPH. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AMPH opened at $33.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $44.46.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $272,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $337,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,991. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.