Analog Devices, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Analog Devices in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ FY2024 earnings at $10.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.52.

ADI opened at $160.94 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.69.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

