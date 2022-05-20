Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CFO Sells $636,409.14 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.44. 3,977,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,915,607. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.69.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Analog Devices by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.52.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

