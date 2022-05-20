Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CFO Sells $636,409.14 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of ADI stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.44. 3,977,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,915,607. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.69.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Analog Devices by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.52.
Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
