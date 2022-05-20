Analysts Anticipate Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Bill.com reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bill.com to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $484,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total value of $261,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,687 shares of company stock worth $16,094,897 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bill.com by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after buying an additional 319,329 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,265,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $12.79 on Thursday, reaching $114.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,883,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,216. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 2.32. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

