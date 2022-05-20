Analysts Anticipate BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is $0.00. BlackLine posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $33,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,927 shares of company stock valued at $349,413 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,431,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in BlackLine by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000.

BL traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.94. 8,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,021. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.14. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

