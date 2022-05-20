Analysts Anticipate CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $138.11 Million

Analysts expect CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) to report sales of $138.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.67 million and the highest is $138.54 million. CareMax reported sales of $44.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareMax will report full year sales of $555.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $553.77 million to $558.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $733.02 million, with estimates ranging from $691.53 million to $787.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareMax had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $118.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.36 million.

CMAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of CareMax by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,316,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after buying an additional 1,236,702 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareMax by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,549,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after buying an additional 164,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CareMax by 95.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CareMax by 441.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,125,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after buying an additional 1,732,736 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareMax by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 802,648 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMAX opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.35. CareMax has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.83.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

