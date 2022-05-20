Analysts Anticipate Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Certara reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

In other news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $2,521,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,352 shares of company stock worth $2,655,966. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Certara by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Certara by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 20,143 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.65. 693,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,088. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

