Analysts Anticipate e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) to post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NYSE:ELF opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 1.91. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $33.63.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $208,906.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,107,437.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,440,317.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,775. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,224,000 after buying an additional 67,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,103,000 after purchasing an additional 200,128 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,278,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,924,000 after buying an additional 410,754 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

