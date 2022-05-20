Analysts Anticipate High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.79 Million

Equities analysts forecast that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $61.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.23 million. High Tide reported sales of $32.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full-year sales of $267.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.70 million to $274.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $375.53 million, with estimates ranging from $356.76 million to $400.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow High Tide.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). High Tide had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in High Tide by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,539,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after buying an additional 1,959,677 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in High Tide by 5.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 370,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in High Tide by 314.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in High Tide by 162.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in High Tide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HITI opened at $2.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $148.48 million and a P/E ratio of -10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.13.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

