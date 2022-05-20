Analysts Anticipate Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to Post $0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.47. Lamb Weston reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lamb Weston.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 346.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
LW opened at $62.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $85.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.48.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 61.64%.
Lamb Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
