Analysts Anticipate Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.29. Medpace posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $5.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 4.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.80. The stock had a trading volume of 326,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.53. Medpace has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $231.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.96.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

