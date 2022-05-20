Analysts Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $747.67 Million

Analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $747.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $694.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $777.32 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $292.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.48 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.84.

Shares of NEX opened at $10.00 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97.

In related news, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $75,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,330,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,172,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 124,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $1,082,387.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,075,663 shares of company stock worth $85,087,666. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $991,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $920,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 28,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

