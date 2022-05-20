Analysts Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. O2Micro International reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. O2Micro International had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the first quarter worth $80,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 41.3% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,825,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,132 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 69.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 91,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OIIM stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $86.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.89. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $8.04.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

