Analysts Anticipate REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.28. REV Group posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REVG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut REV Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.54.

REVG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 200,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,195. REV Group has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $726.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in REV Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in REV Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in REV Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in REV Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

