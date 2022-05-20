Analysts Anticipate Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $2.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $12.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $18.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.58 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $31.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.14 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 275.31% and a negative return on equity of 558.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $57,621.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 16,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $28,748.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,083.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,236 shares of company stock worth $95,006 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WVE opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.49. Wave Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

