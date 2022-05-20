Analysts Expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Brokerages expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $6.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.08.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $31.55 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $51.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,721.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,286,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.