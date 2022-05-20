Analysts Expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Brokerages expect Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $6.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Academy Sports and Outdoors.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ ASO opened at $31.55 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $51.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,721.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,286,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors (Get Rating)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
