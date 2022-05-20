Analysts Expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWLGet Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.23). American Well posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWL. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $30,113.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $515,023.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,047 shares of company stock worth $1,197,231 in the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in American Well by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in American Well by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the third quarter worth about $6,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 92,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,350. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.86. American Well has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $14.76.

American Well Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

