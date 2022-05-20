Analysts Expect Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Arco Platform’s earnings. Arco Platform reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arco Platform will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arco Platform.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $82.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARCE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arco Platform in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,703,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $15.57 on Friday. Arco Platform has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.55 million, a PE ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

