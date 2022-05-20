Analysts Expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Posted by on May 20th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIIGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.17). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSIIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $56.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSII has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $44.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,866,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,146 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 30,118 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,667 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.