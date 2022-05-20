Analysts Expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.17). Cardiovascular Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $56.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSII has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $44.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,866,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,146 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 30,118 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,667 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

