Analysts Expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.25). CarLotz posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CarLotz.

Get CarLotz alerts:

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CarLotz from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

CarLotz stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. CarLotz has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $7.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in CarLotz in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CarLotz by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CarLotz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in CarLotz by 648.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 157,014 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CarLotz by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarLotz (LOTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.