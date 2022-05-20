Analysts Expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.43 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) will report sales of $93.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.68 million and the lowest is $91.60 million. Carriage Services reported sales of $88.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year sales of $386.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $385.16 million to $389.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $412.94 million, with estimates ranging from $410.82 million to $415.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

In other news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,322 shares of company stock worth $119,998 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Carriage Services by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Carriage Services by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Carriage Services by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $66.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.93%.

Carriage Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

