Analysts Expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.31. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,150%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.35). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on CDEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529,250 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth $33,846,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,425,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $148,695,000 after buying an additional 5,413,728 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 486.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,744,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after buying an additional 3,936,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,560,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,800 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CDEV traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 994,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,337,157. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

