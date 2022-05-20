Analysts Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. Century Casinos also posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.80 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

CNTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann bought 7,500 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

