Analysts Expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to Post -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.88) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($3.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($1.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -4.84. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 95,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,001,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,155,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,529,468.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 35,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $374,632.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,251,730 shares in the company, valued at $23,530,578.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,015,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,544,455 in the last three months. Company insiders own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,253,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.