Analysts Expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to Post -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 20th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPIGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.88) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($3.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($1.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -4.84. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 95,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,001,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,155,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,529,468.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 35,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $374,632.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,251,730 shares in the company, valued at $23,530,578.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,015,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,544,455 in the last three months. Company insiders own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,253,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.