Analysts Expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) will report $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Hilton Grand Vacations reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 710%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 231.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

NYSE HGV traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $40.84. 16,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,944. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $49.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $36.95 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 152.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

