Analysts Expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Höegh LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.48 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Höegh LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.18. 127,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,361. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

