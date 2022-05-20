Analysts Expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $861.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) will post sales of $861.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $855.66 million and the highest is $869.01 million. II-VI reported sales of $808.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on II-VI from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on II-VI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.08.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average of $66.26. II-VI has a 52 week low of $54.35 and a 52 week high of $75.23.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $30,855.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,892.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,479 shares of company stock valued at $757,857 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in II-VI by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in II-VI by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

