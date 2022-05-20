Analysts Expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express also posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on IMXI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $534,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,738,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Rincon sold 11,539 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $226,856.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,950,962.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,044 shares of company stock worth $4,748,726. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in International Money Express during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $742.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

