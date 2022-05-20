Analysts Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.61 Per Share

Posted by on May 20th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KODGet Rating) to announce ($1.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.97). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings per share of ($1.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($6.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($3.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.74) to ($2.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KODGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $9,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 223,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $1,335,883.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,142,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,398,181.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 31,429 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,108,000 after buying an additional 144,539 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 461,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,271,000 after buying an additional 175,207 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.