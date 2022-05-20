Analysts Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) to announce ($1.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.97). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings per share of ($1.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($6.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($3.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.74) to ($2.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $9,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 223,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $1,335,883.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,142,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,398,181.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 31,429 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,108,000 after buying an additional 144,539 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 461,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,271,000 after buying an additional 175,207 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.