Analysts Expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $442.42 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) will announce $442.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $403.00 million to $518.00 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted sales of $250.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.23.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

MGY stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $26.83.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.