Analysts Expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSEGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.28). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBSE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.00. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,391. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $32.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

