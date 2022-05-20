Analysts Expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.28). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
NBSE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.00. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,391. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $32.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06.
NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.