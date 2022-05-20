Analysts Expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.38 billion. Newmont reported sales of $3.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year sales of $13.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $13.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $13.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

NEM stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.26. Newmont has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $468,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $33,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,013 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,639,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Newmont by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

