Analysts Expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) to post $2.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.43 billion. Olin reported sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $9.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.78 billion to $9.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

NYSE:OLN opened at $63.31 on Friday. Olin has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $2,814,910.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Olin by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Olin by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

