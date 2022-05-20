Analysts Expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.51. Resideo Technologies reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REZI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.20 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 864.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 134.0% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

